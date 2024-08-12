Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.49. 246,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.42.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

