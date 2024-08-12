Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Cuts Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. cut its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QLD. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Hilltop Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLD traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $87.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,647,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,439. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $110.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

