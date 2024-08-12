Parisi Gray Wealth Management Sells 68 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.9% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

JPM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.89. 3,078,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,251,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $217.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.43. The stock has a market cap of $591.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,347,034.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,550,454.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,347,034.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,740 shares in the company, valued at $24,550,454.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,756. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

