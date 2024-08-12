Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.65 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$0.75. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 96.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$27.20 to C$23.80 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cormark lowered their price target on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

PXT stock traded up C$0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting C$17.51. 495,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,968. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.47. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of C$16.47 and a 52-week high of C$28.23.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$499.23 million for the quarter. Parex Resources had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 26.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parex Resources will post 4.0484262 EPS for the current year.

In other Parex Resources news, Director Robert John Engbloom bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$23.22 per share, with a total value of C$232,200.00. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

