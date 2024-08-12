Paramount Resources Ltd. (PRMRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1084 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Paramount Resources Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of PRMRF stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.64. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $24.95.
Paramount Resources Company Profile
