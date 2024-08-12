Paramount Resources Ltd. (PRMRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1084 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Paramount Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PRMRF stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.64. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

