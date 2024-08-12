Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Trading Up 8.1%

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) shot up 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.41 and last traded at $7.18. 96,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 642,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Paragon 28 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Paragon 28 Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $601.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $61.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Paragon 28

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 221,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 14,290 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $875,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,447,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Articles

