Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Trading 4.9% Higher

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.09. 792,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,139,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $493.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.42.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.42% and a negative net margin of 239.89%. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 163,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,679,816.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 7,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $83,903.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,726,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,168 shares of company stock valued at $184,264 over the last ninety days. 7.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,217,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ouster by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 2nd quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

