Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Receives $259.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.00.

Several brokerages have commented on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $192.94 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $105.58 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.15 and its 200 day moving average is $196.40. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,254,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $951,446,000 after acquiring an additional 65,472 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 946,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,779,000 after acquiring an additional 371,641 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 856,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,115,000 after buying an additional 189,769 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 844,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,143,000 after buying an additional 96,925 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 6.9% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 672,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,727,000 after acquiring an additional 43,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

