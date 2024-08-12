Oncology Institute (TOI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Oncology Institute to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Oncology Institute had a negative net margin of 20.28% and a negative return on equity of 109.10%. The business had revenue of $94.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Oncology Institute to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oncology Institute alerts:

Oncology Institute Price Performance

TOI stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. Oncology Institute has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.