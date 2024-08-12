Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Critical Comparison

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Ocugen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma $154.07 million 1.68 -$106.79 million ($1.88) -1.68 Ocugen $6.61 million 50.25 -$63.08 million ($0.25) -5.16

Ocugen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sutro Biopharma. Ocugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sutro Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocugen has a beta of 3.65, indicating that its share price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Ocugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma -74.61% -94.18% -27.38% Ocugen N/A -117.30% -83.58%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.0% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Ocugen shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Ocugen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sutro Biopharma and Ocugen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma 0 0 8 0 3.00 Ocugen 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 288.20%. Ocugen has a consensus price target of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 267.45%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than Ocugen.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma beats Ocugen on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer. The company's pre-clinical product candidates include STRO-003, an ADC directed against an anti-receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological cancers; and STRO-004, a tissue factor (TF) targeting ADC for the treatment of TF-expressing solid tumors, including cervical, lung, and breast cancer. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corporation to develop research programs focusing on cytokine derivatives for cancer and autoimmune disorders; Vaxcyte to discover and develop vaccine candidates for the treatment or prophylaxis of infectious diseases; Tasly Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize STRO-002 in Greater China; EMD Serono to develop ADCs for multiple cancer targets; and Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop immunostimulatory ADC. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients' health. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease. It is also involved in the development of OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet age-related macular degeneration; and NeoCart, an autologous chondrocyte-derived neocartilage, currently under Phase 3 studies indicated for the repair of knee cartilage injuries in adult. In addition, the company is developing OCU500, a COVID-19 vaccine; OCU510, a seasonal quadrivalent flu vaccine; and OCU520, a combination quadrivalent seasonal flu and COVID-19 vaccine. It has collaboration agreements with National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for early clinical studies for the OCU500 program; and a strategic partnership with CanSino Biologics Inc. for manufacturing its modifier gene therapy pipeline product candidates. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

