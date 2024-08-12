NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CAO Matthew B. Kelpy Sells 200 Shares

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NVR Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NVR traded up $57.83 on Monday, reaching $8,564.07. 10,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,428. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7,940.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7,726.40. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5,210.49 and a 52-week high of $8,700.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 499.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in NVR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $1,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

