Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.58% from the company’s previous close.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE NCDL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.10. 20,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,404. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $55.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.30 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 51.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
