Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.58% from the company’s previous close.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE NCDL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.10. 20,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,404. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $55.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.30 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 51.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCDL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 13.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 117,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

