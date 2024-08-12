Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NCDL traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,506. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $18.10.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $55.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.30 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 51.98%. Equities analysts predict that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCDL. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the second quarter worth $277,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 50.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the first quarter valued at $506,000.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

