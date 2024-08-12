Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.150-0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $430.0 million-$465.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.9 million. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.750-0.950 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $500.15 million, a P/E ratio of -167.83 and a beta of 1.13. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $25.51.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $439.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.87 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NUS shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $26,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,225 shares in the company, valued at $309,589.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

