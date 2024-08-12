Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Benchmark from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nova from $223.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nova in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.60.

Nova Stock Performance

Nova stock traded up $9.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.44. 297,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,418. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.47. Nova has a fifty-two week low of $90.59 and a fifty-two week high of $247.21.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.78 million. Nova had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nova will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nova

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 15.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nova by 46.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Nova in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Company Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

