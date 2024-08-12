NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

Shares of NLOK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,108,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,808. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

