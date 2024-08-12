NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Price Performance
Shares of NLOK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,108,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,808. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
