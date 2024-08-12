Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 251 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6,927.0% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,221,000 after purchasing an additional 188,900 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,695,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1 %

XOM traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,223,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,372,600. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $469.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.