Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) and Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Head to Head Review

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) and Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Trinity Capital has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Trinity Capital and Northern Star Investment Corp. IV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Northern Star Investment Corp. IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Trinity Capital currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.88%. Given Trinity Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trinity Capital is more favorable than Northern Star Investment Corp. IV.

This table compares Trinity Capital and Northern Star Investment Corp. IV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Capital $181.85 million 3.93 $76.89 million $1.61 8.96 Northern Star Investment Corp. IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trinity Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Star Investment Corp. IV.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.6% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 69.5% of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Capital and Northern Star Investment Corp. IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Capital 36.12% 16.73% 7.57% Northern Star Investment Corp. IV N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Trinity Capital beats Northern Star Investment Corp. IV on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc. is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. IV

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

