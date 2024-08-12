Northern Electric (LON:NTEA) Hits New 12-Month High at $125.00

Northern Electric PLC (LON:NTEA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 123.91 ($1.58), with a volume of 106909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.91 ($1.58).

Northern Electric Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 119.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 117.87.

Northern Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Electric PLC’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.