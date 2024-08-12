NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:NI opened at $31.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.00. NiSource has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

