Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Newmont by 1,310.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 2,373.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NEM traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,424,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,058,971. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $50.72.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

