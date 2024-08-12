New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,224,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 1,943,123 shares.The stock last traded at $14.59 and had previously closed at $13.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.49.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.52 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $3,021,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

