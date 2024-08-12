Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Neuronetics Stock Performance
STIM stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.75. 7,315,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,568. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.32.
Insider Activity at Neuronetics
In related news, Director Robert Cascella bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 244,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,400.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $45,907.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,324,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,272.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Cascella acquired 50,000 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 244,098 shares in the company, valued at $500,400.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Neuronetics Company Profile
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
