Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded RADCOM from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

RDCM opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. RADCOM has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $147.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.83.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). RADCOM had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that RADCOM will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inflection Point Investments LLP purchased a new position in RADCOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,883,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in RADCOM by 109.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 270,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 141,079 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in RADCOM by 5.7% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 840,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RADCOM by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 22,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in RADCOM in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. 48.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

