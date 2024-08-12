Needham & Company LLC Lowers Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Price Target to $2.00

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 142.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NRDY. Northland Securities cut shares of Nerdy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Nerdy in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

NYSE:NRDY traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $0.83. 21,429,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,102. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. Nerdy has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $77,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,438,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,086.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $77,335.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,438,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,048,086.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 347,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $670,240.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,117,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,825.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,200,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,511 over the last 90 days. 31.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Nerdy by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 822,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 114,654 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 1,765.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Nerdy during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,490,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,124,000 after purchasing an additional 240,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

