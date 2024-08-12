Nauticus Robotics (KITT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($8.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter.

Nauticus Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of Nauticus Robotics stock opened at $2.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45. The company has a market cap of $142.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.07. Nauticus Robotics has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $83.52.

About Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops ocean robots, cloud software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; Olympic Arm, an all-electric manipulator designed for a variety of intervention tasks on work class remotely operated vehicles; and ToolKITT, a software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention.

