National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Price Performance

Shares of NWLI stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $499.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,525. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $497.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.90. National Western Life Group has a 1-year low of $403.17 and a 1-year high of $499.99.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $20.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $197.57 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of National Western Life Group

About National Western Life Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in National Western Life Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in National Western Life Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

