National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NWLI stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $499.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,525. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $497.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.90. National Western Life Group has a 1-year low of $403.17 and a 1-year high of $499.99.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $20.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $197.57 million during the quarter.
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.
