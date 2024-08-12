Mumu the Bull Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (MUMU)

Mumu the Bull (MUMU) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Mumu the Bull has a total market cap of $126.89 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of Mumu the Bull was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mumu the Bull token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mumu the Bull has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Mumu the Bull Profile

Mumu the Bull launched on March 9th, 2024. Mumu the Bull’s total supply is 2,329,915,213,859 tokens. Mumu the Bull’s official Twitter account is @mumu_bull. Mumu the Bull’s official website is www.mumu.ing.

Mumu the Bull Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mumu the Bull (MUMU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Mumu the Bull has a current supply of 2,329,915,213,859.14 with 2,283,204,416,985 in circulation. The last known price of Mumu the Bull is 0.00004838 USD and is down -9.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $6,114,658.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mumu.ing.”

