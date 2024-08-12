MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in MSCI were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at $374,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,748,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $533.83. 250,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,918. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $503.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $523.16. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 43.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.21.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

