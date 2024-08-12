Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $413.61

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $413.61 and last traded at $412.95, with a volume of 47984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $410.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $388.58 and a 200 day moving average of $359.17. The company has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,949 shares of company stock worth $12,002,807. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

