Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stake Lessened by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 176,968 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $1.78 on Monday, hitting $412.54. 172,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,234. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $414.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $388.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.17.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,949 shares of company stock worth $12,002,807 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

