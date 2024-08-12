Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MOS. Barclays dropped their target price on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

NYSE:MOS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.42. 947,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,525,505. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 40.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

