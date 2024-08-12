Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.95

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.95 and last traded at $56.94, with a volume of 234258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.90.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MORF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Morphic in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Morphic from $30.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morphic in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average is $36.38.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.19). On average, analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 43,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $2,451,628.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,210.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morphic news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 43,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $2,451,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,210.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 30,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $1,689,177.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,790 shares of company stock worth $7,018,566 over the last 90 days. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Morphic during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Morphic by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in Morphic in the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Morphic by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,880,000 after acquiring an additional 115,975 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

