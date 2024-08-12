Morgan Stanley Boosts Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $70.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FOUR. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Shift4 Payments from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Shares of FOUR stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.64. The company had a trading volume of 466,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,153. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.05. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $92.30.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.10 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 85,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,764,104.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 582,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,101,863.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 85,916 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,764,104.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,101,863.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,890,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 79.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

