Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,739,318,000 after purchasing an additional 55,874 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,830,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,191 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,736,000 after buying an additional 43,225 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,251,000 after buying an additional 85,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $731.08, for a total transaction of $5,848,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 880,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,648,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $731.08, for a total value of $5,848,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 880,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,648,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.51, for a total transaction of $2,131,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,333,014.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,279 shares of company stock valued at $68,090,365 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $882.30.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $20.52 on Friday, hitting $823.00. 441,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,972. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $891.67. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.09, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $815.28 and its 200 day moving average is $734.36.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

