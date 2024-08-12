MJP Associates Inc. ADV Trims Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,906 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 9.0% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $43,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.70. 508,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,447. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.55. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $190.97. The stock has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

