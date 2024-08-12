MJP Associates Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $2,710,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 71,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,468,000 after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at $537,527,412.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $232.94. 277,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,927. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.21. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.92 and a 52 week high of $246.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

