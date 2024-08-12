MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 124 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 0.6% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,899,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,103 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,395,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $66,489,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,679,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,468,000 after purchasing an additional 360,761 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.35. 762,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,305. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

