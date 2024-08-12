MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $817,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 179.1% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 61,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $360,000. Hyperion Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.7% during the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,206,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580,519. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.27. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.85 and a 52 week high of $193.91. The firm has a market cap of $335.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 186.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.71.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

