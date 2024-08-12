MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $443,000 Stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Onsemi by 7,749.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 82,301 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 456,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,362 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the first quarter worth $2,447,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ON. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.61.

Insider Activity at Onsemi

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Onsemi news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,119 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Price Performance

ON stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,275,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,046,066. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.99. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.