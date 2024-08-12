MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $1.27 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,759 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at $41,860,933,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,787,946.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,540,863 shares of company stock worth $954,455,147 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,805,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,333,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $546.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $71.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day moving average of $62.88.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

