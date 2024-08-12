MJP Associates Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 104.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,764,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,965. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $75,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 205,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,044,815.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $75,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 205,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,044,815.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 735,492 shares of company stock worth $109,402,066. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Airbnb from $129.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

