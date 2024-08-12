MJP Associates Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 337,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $99,592,000 after acquiring an additional 105,939 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $13,877,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $14.11 on Friday, hitting $331.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,820,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.87. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.17 and a 1 year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $384.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.71.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $42,165,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $55,791,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $42,165,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,791,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,315 shares of company stock valued at $118,696,590 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

