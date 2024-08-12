MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 9,833 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $10,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,065. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.71.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.