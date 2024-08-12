Mizuho Begins Coverage on Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OLN. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.27.

Olin Stock Performance

NYSE OLN opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $40.37 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). Olin had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olin will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLN. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 4,375.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 30.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

