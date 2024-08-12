Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 78.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Mitek Systems stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,306,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,962. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $393.98 million, a PE ratio of -52.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $46.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.49 million. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $266,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,270.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $266,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Wells sold 16,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $209,813.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mitek Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MITK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 13.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 738,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,260,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

