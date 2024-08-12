Mitchell R. Butier Sells 3,000 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.80, for a total transaction of $620,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,890,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE AVY traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.38. The company had a trading volume of 269,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,174. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $165.21 and a one year high of $233.48. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.49 and its 200-day moving average is $216.97.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 51.39%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $991,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

