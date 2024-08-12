Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.01 and last traded at $42.96. 373,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 632,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.02.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MIRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. The company had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,156. Corporate insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,513.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

