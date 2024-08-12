Mina Price Hits $0.44 on Top Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $502.14 million and approximately $24.03 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000735 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,179,473,285 coins and its circulating supply is 1,143,710,359 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,179,421,460.8400393 with 1,143,553,113.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.41913023 USD and is down -5.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $15,096,347.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

