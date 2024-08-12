MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point raised MidCap Financial Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MidCap Financial Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.12. 786,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,550. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from MidCap Financial Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is 86.86%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 17.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,514,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,932,000 after purchasing an additional 226,313 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 337,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 306,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 42,939 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 1,268.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 265,146 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 42,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

